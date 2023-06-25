Advertise With Us
Animal ‘ambassadors’ helping to teach about Virginia wildlife

People got to meet some wild ambassadors at the Ivy Creek Natural Area Sunday, June 25.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary hosted Our Wild Neighbors, an event to educate people on how they rehabilitate certain animals.

“We’re hoping to connect a little bit more with Charlottesville kids and families about our wild neighbors,” RWS Executive Director Sarah Cooperman said. “These are the animals that we share a landscape and a world with, so if we’re be able to be better stewards - and hopefully teach kids how to be better stewards as they grow up - we can reduce the need for wildlife rehabilitation in the first place.”

Cooperman brought three RWS ambassadors with her: A box turtle, a corn snake, and a possum.

“It was definitely great the ambassadors were adorable,” Shani Alexander said. “It was great the information she was giving, especially when seeing an animal on the side of the road and what steps to take to help them, what to do, what not to do.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

