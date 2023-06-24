Warm Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer weather is on the way. After a week of well below average temperatures, we’re finally starting to see milder temperatures in the upper 70′s low 80′s, and can expect a warming trend into the beginning of the week. Rain and storms continue into Saturday, and drying on Sunday, but we aren’t quite done with the rain just yet. A cold front moving in from the west will bring an increased chance for showers and storms Monday and Tuesday with conditions improving towards the middle of the week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Late showers and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few stray showers. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Monday: Hot with showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday: Showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Wednesday: Sun and showers. Highs around 80.

Thursday & Friday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 80′s

