Warm and humid weekend with passing storm risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more typical June weather outlook this first official weekend of summer. Warm and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm risk this afternoon and evening.

A smaller chance for an isolated thunderstorm Sunday with hotter temperatures.

Tracking an isolated severe thunderstorm threat Monday afternoon and evening! Localized damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats with storms. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar and forecast updates.

Additional showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

Drier next Wednesday through Friday with near seasonable temperatures.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a scattered afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, mild and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees. Lows in the upper 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny and muggy with a mainly afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm. Isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a shower and thunder chance. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and drier. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s.

