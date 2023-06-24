UVA library exhibition seeking submissions of art inspired by the Harlem Renaissance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library at UVA is looking for submissions of large-scale artwork inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.

The art pieces will be featured in the library’s new exhibit. Five artists will be selected and receive a $2,000 reward.

“The Harlem Renaissance was a period of immense creativity, not just in Harlem, but all across the United States, and we’re celebrating that a century later. It’s the centennial and we want to incorporate art and artists from today,” UVA Library Curator of Exhibitions Holly Robertson said.

There is no application fee and the deadline to submit is July 12. More information is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.