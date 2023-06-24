Advertise With Us
RACC: 1 of 4 horses seized from Virginia farm dies

RACC says one of the horses they took in died under anesthesia Friday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control announced one of the four emaciated horses they are helping died Friday evening.

The shelter says the horse, June, whom they took in after over 100 horses were seized from a Shenandoah County farm, was euthanized under anesthesia “with everyone telling her how much we loved her.”

June was one of four horses that RACC helped after the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found “several severely malnourished horses with visible hip bones, ribs, and little fat cover” on June 15.

RACC provided updates on June via its Facebook page Thursday, saying her large intestine was blocked with 30 lbs. of gravel and sand.

Friday, veterinarian surgeons found the horse was “compromised beyond what we felt comfortable putting her through.”

“We are mad and sad and angry and thankful all at the same time, and above all, we hope she is running free in heaven,” the shelter said in the post.

