Great Harvest raising funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Great Harvest Bread Company is raising funds to help make sure that children with blood cancer can get the best the treatment possible.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, only 5% of cancer drugs have been approved for first-time use in children.

Here in Charlottesville, Great Harvest Bread Company is raising funds to help make sure that children with blood cancer can get the best the treatment possible.

Aileen Maganatto is the owner of Great Harvest, and she says that the business will be donating 10% of all its sales through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s ‘Dare to Dream’ project.

Customers have until June 27 to stop by and contribute.

“Cancer has touched so many of our lives. I was diagnosed with cancer 15 years ago, and in my case, if it wasn’t for the research, I wouldn’t be here today. There are sick children with blood cancer all over that really do need help support,” Magnatto said.

Great Harvest is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

