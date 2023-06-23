Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Warmer and more humid, showers & storm

Lower chance for rain Sunday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work day is getting off to a foggy and wet start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with showers and scattered storms. Breaks in the cloud cover will keep the atmosphere unstable, as temperatures and humidity rise. Unsettled conditions will be with us until early next week. Expect improving conditions by the middle of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, fog, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: MOstly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
More Rain Tonight. Trending Warmer with Scattered Showers and Storms Ahead
App graphic generic
Another Rainy Repeat
More rain this Thursday
More showers