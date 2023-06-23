Warmer and more humid, showers & storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work day is getting off to a foggy and wet start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with showers and scattered storms. Breaks in the cloud cover will keep the atmosphere unstable, as temperatures and humidity rise. Unsettled conditions will be with us until early next week. Expect improving conditions by the middle of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, fog, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: MOstly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.