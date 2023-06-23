Warmer and more humid, showers & storm
Lower chance for rain Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work day is getting off to a foggy and wet start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with showers and scattered storms. Breaks in the cloud cover will keep the atmosphere unstable, as temperatures and humidity rise. Unsettled conditions will be with us until early next week. Expect improving conditions by the middle of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Evening showers & storm, fog, Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: MOstly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.