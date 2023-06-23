Advertise With Us
UVA’s McCormick Observatory hosting its first annual Pride Night

McCormick Observatory in Charlottesville
McCormick Observatory in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first annual Pride Night at UVA’s Leander McCormick Observatory is being held on Friday, June 23.

Doctor Sean Johnson, an astronomer from the University of Michigan and member of the LGBTQ+ community, will be speaking about his research and joining in the festivities.

“I felt that it was important to do something for Pride Month. The department is really wanting to be an inclusive space and a welcoming space, especially since the observatory is open to the community at large. We wanted to create an event that would celebrate that community,” UVA Astronomy Department Communications Coordinator Gabby Fuller said.

The event will run from to 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

