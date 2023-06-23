Tips on how to reduce the risk of medical emergencies while traveling

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More and more people are traveling and going on vacations this summer, so UVA Health wants to remind travelers of how to reduce the risk of medical emergencies.

UVA Health recommends researching the accessibility of hospitals and medical care wherever you may be traveling, and to know the emergency hotline as well.

9-1-1 covers the United States and the 1-1-2 hotline covers most of Europe, but different countries have different emergency numbers for fire, medical, and police emergencies.

Also, if you do take medications, make sure to pack them in your carry-on bag when flying and to keep them close by while driving.

