Showers and scattered storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today, with scattered showers, and a storm. A southerly wind will gradually warm temperatures over the next few days. Humidity will increase as well. This unsettled pattern will be with us for the start of the weekend, however, Sunday is not expecting to as wet. Drier and more seasonal conditions will move back into the region by the middle of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower & storm, fog, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

