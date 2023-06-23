Rivanna River seeing higher water levels after dry season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For a while, the Rivanna River had hit a low point, but a week of rain has given the river the boost it needed.

“This winter and spring had been quite dry, and the river was flowing at a very low low rate, and was actually lower than we’d ever experienced in our eight years of outfitting on this river,” Rivanna River Company Co-founder Gabe Silver said.

The Rivanna River Company says low water levels can make traversing the river more difficult, especially for downriver paddling trips.

Now that the river is back in shape, the company is hoping for a boom in business during the summer months.

“We’re projecting that by this weekend, we’re gonna have really great flows that are really fun, exciting, but also within the limits that we’ve defined for our customers and other beginners,” Silver said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.