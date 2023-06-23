M-Cubed preparing Black students for advanced math courses in high school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - M-Cubed, a Charlottesville nonprofit program, is teaching students math in hopes of preparing them to take advanced courses once they reach high school.

“We want them to be able to see themselves in ways that they never could before,” 100 Black Men of Central Virginia President Daniel Fairley said.

M-Cubed is a flagship program from 100 Black Men of Central Virginia designed to help close the achievement gap of African American students in K-12 classrooms.

“We have students that are engaged and interested in math and algebra. Our main goal of the program is to get students taking algebra before they leave for high school,” Fairley said. “We have 30 students that are here. Last year we had 100% retention rate, so we’re hoping for that again this year where students are engaged in working with the program.”

Fairley says the program is all about growing each and every day.

“The program is making sure that they can see what they are so they can see what they want to be in the future,” Fairley said.

