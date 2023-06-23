Advertise With Us
Checking your car’s A/C to keep cool this summer

(FILE)
(FILE)(KWCH 12)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Picture this: You get in your car on a hot summer day and crank the A/C, only to get a weak puff of tepid air.

Air conditioning issues aren’t only annoying, they can be pricey to fix.

Todd Archer is the shop manager at Bob’s Wheel Alignment.

“When [the A/C] fails, it’s bad, but there’s not a lot to check beforehand,” Archer said.

If your air conditioning isn’t up to snuff, it can come down to the lifeblood of the air conditioning system, Freon.

“There are instances where [A/Cs] just lose all their Freon, or if you haven’t used it this year, it may have leaked out over the winter. Things like that can happen all of a sudden, and it may start to just get less and less cool out of the duct system,” Archer said.

He says the money spent on repairs depends where the leak is or if the air compressor stops working.

“Instead of a few $100 Fix it could be $1500-$2,000 fix very easily,” Archer said.

Getting it fixed sooner rather than later can help avoid a pricier fix, but Archer recommends running the A/C regularly to keep the system running smoothly while waiting on a repair.

