Central Virginia Beekeepers Association discusses sharp honeybee population decline

The Central Virginia Beekeepers Association (CVBA) says the Commonwealth lost nearly half of its honeybee colonies last year.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia Beekeepers Association (CVBA) says the Commonwealth lost nearly half of its honeybee colonies last year.

Ken Hall is a master beekeeper and the president of the CVBA.

“Nationwide 39% of the colonies were lost, but in Virginia, it was 50%. Even worse. The year before that it was the reverse nationwide. It was 50% [nationwide] and Virginia at about 42%,” Hall said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the large decline in honeybees is a result of parasites, pesticides, starvation, and climate change.

Hall says a specific parasite is making it especially tough for beekeepers to stabilize the honeybee population, but he says there are ways to help your local bees at home.

“Plant flowers that are bee friendly. In the tags on plants today it tells you which ones are useful to bees and which ones aren’t. Be careful with your use of pesticides at home,” Hall said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

