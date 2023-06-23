Albemarle police searching for suspect in Berkshire Place shooting

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the suspect of a shooting at Berkshire Place.

On June 23, 2023, at approximately 8:23 am, police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Berkshire Place.

Police say a 22-year-old female was shot and transported to the University of Virginia Hospital by a third party. The victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators believe this was a domestic-related incident. Police are currently looking for the suspect, 26-year-old Walter Lamont Banks.

Police say Banks was last seen operating a gray or beige 2005 Chevrolet Equinox LS SUV, displaying Virginia license plate TRL-5104. Banks has been charged with the following:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding (Virginia Code §18.2-51.2)

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (Virginia Code §18.2-53.1)

Banks is also wanted by the City of Charlottesville on a Probation Violation (on the original charge of Felony Strangulation).

Anyone with information on Bank’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Schneider at 434-296-5807, or anonymously at CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org or 434-977-4000.

