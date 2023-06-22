Walk raising funds to fight Type 1 diabetes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is partnering with UVA Center for Diabetes Technology Saturday, June 24, to host the JDRF Community One Walk.

Organizers of the event say the goal is to raise money to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that affects more than 1.4 million Americans.

Participants of this event will walk a loop around the UVA North Fork Research Park.

“We are hoping that this is a good time for parents, kids, teens, whoever it is, come out and just make friends they can connect with on a deeper level,” Alex Mitchener said.

The walk gets underway at 9 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine, followed by live music, food, and outdoor games.

Registration is available at the welcome tent on the day of the event.

