UVA volunteers working with special-needs athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Madison House is partnering with New Perspective Fitness to help special needs athletes.

Toni Jackson is a personal trainer with New Perspective Fitness. She leads her athletes and volunteers through a series of workouts.

“Without them it would make this program a lot more challenging,” Jackson said.

“This partnership really embodies what we want students to get out of service, that it should not be service in a bubble,” Madison House Community Engagement Director Rose Cole said.

Cole says opportunities like these help students at their home away from home.

“It feels like a lot to take on in theory, but then in practice, it’s so rewarding,” Cole said.

Jackson says the volunteer-to-athletes is 1:1 ratio: It helps the special-needs athletes and the students develop closer relationships.

