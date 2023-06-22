Advertise With Us
UVA volunteers working with special-needs athletes

(FILE)
(FILE)(KEYC News Now)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Madison House is partnering with New Perspective Fitness to help special needs athletes.

Toni Jackson is a personal trainer with New Perspective Fitness. She leads her athletes and volunteers through a series of workouts.

“Without them it would make this program a lot more challenging,” Jackson said.

“This partnership really embodies what we want students to get out of service, that it should not be service in a bubble,” Madison House Community Engagement Director Rose Cole said.

Cole says opportunities like these help students at their home away from home.

“It feels like a lot to take on in theory, but then in practice, it’s so rewarding,” Cole said.

Jackson says the volunteer-to-athletes is 1:1 ratio: It helps the special-needs athletes and the students develop closer relationships.

