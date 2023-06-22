UVA School of Law program aims to help preserve women’s access to safe, affordable health care

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Law has announced the recipient of a program that aims to preserve women’s access to safe and affordable health care.

“A lot of students come to law school with ambitions of using their law degrees to serve others, and this type of financial support is something that really enables that and makes it a true possibility for them,” Leah Gould with the School of Law said.

Gould is talking about the Women’s Health Summer Fellowship.

“The Women’s Health Summer Fellowship is designed to preserve women’s access to safe, affordable health care and to address systemic inequities and gaps that impede women’s access to health care in our country, including inequities in health insurance,” Gould said.

The Fellowship was created in memory of Lila Kaufmann, a labor & delivery nurse. Its inaugural fellow is law student Salwa Ahmad.

“She is spending the summer with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in their Office on Trafficking in Persons,” Gould said.

Gould says it is important to give students these opportunities to take their work to the next level.

“The more financial support we can provide to our public service students means more students can go support offices around the country, and those offices can reach more people who need that help,” Gould said.

