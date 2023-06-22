UVA hosting third annual ACC Sports Sustainability Conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA is hosting the third annual ACC Sports Sustainability Conference.

College students and university sustainability staff from a variety of schools are among those attending the conference.

“As a former student athlete at UVA, it’s really compelling to me to really use the strengths and expertise across the UVA and ACC institutions to really cultivate and advance sustainable sports practices,” Sustainability Special Projects Coordinator Samantha Kelly said.

The conference runs through Friday, June 23.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.