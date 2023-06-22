Advertise With Us
Summer students researching impact of slavery and race in Charlottesville

UVA Memorial to Enslaved Laborers
UVA Memorial to Enslaved Laborers(WVIR)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Cornerstone Summer Institute starts Friday, June 23.

Dozens of high school students will be using the university and Charlottesville as a case study for understanding the impact of slavery and race. They’ll visit the Memorial for Enslaved Laborers and historic sites in the city.

“They all want to come to UVA, even if they weren’t thinking about it beforehand. And they all say, ‘Any university that’s this unafraid to turn the microscope on its own past is exactly the kind of place I would want to attend,’” Kirt von Daacke, co-chair of the UVA President’s Commission on Slavery.

Students will complete and present a final project.

