Summer students researching impact of slavery and race in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Cornerstone Summer Institute starts Friday, June 23.

Dozens of high school students will be using the university and Charlottesville as a case study for understanding the impact of slavery and race. They’ll visit the Memorial for Enslaved Laborers and historic sites in the city.

“They all want to come to UVA, even if they weren’t thinking about it beforehand. And they all say, ‘Any university that’s this unafraid to turn the microscope on its own past is exactly the kind of place I would want to attend,’” Kirt von Daacke, co-chair of the UVA President’s Commission on Slavery.

Students will complete and present a final project.

