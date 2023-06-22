Advertise With Us
Still a little difficult to shop for used cars in Charlottesville area

(FILE)
(FILE)(KFVS)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It remains a challenge to find a used car around central Virginia, thanks to low inventory at dealerships.

Cars of Charlottesville General Manager Clayton Gibson says it is happening across the state.

“It’s been a bit tougher to find used cars, especially quality used cars with decent miles. We’ve had to work a little harder with that,” Gibson said Thursday, June 22. “Had to visit a lot more places to keep up with the demand.”

The used car inventory at Cars of Charlottesville is about 80 at one location, and 100 at the other.

