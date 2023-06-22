Advertise With Us
Southern Albemarle Convenience Center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Whether you’ve got glass, mixed metals, or even just a bag of trash, if you’re in southern Albemarle, there is now a new facility to take care of all your trash needs.

“It took us about two and a half years to plan, design and construct the project and the facility,” Rivanna Solid Waste Authority Executive Director Bill Mawyer said.

Despite the rainy weather, people still came out to celebrate the finished project.

“It was really well attended despite the weather, and it just shows the excitement that the community has for this new facility,” Mawyer said.

The Southern Albemarle Convenience Center was made possible by the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

“We have a lot of illegal dumping because people don’t have any place to put their trash, and so we’re really hoping by having a convenient, inexpensive place in this area that people will not burn their trash, not just dump their trash,” Liz Palmer said.

“This facility will help facilitate that and teach people how easy it is to recycle and dispose of their trash in a proper way and help our environment,” Mawyer said.

The convenience center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on every day of the week besides Thursday.

The RSWA says a convenience center is also in the works for northern Albemarle soon.

