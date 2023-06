SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Those who live in Scottsville will now have to travel a bit further to get to the DMV.

The local office announced that it will no be open after June 22.

The closure is due to a Town Council vote in May to not renew the contract with the DMV.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.