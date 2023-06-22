Advertise With Us
RHSPCA at maximum capacity on cats

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA) has reached capacity on cats.

The shelter said in the last 30 days it has taken in 243 cats and kittens and currently has 371 cats in its care.

RHSPCA said the majority of the intakes are kittens they are fostering who cannot yet be adopted.

They ask to call or visit the shelter’s website before bringing a kitten in.

The shelter has reduced adoption fees by 50% for all animals to help create space in the shelter.

  • Dogs: $100
  • Cats (six months and older): $25
  • Kittens (under six months old): $50

The shelter also offers free spay or neuter surgeries for cats in Rockingham County.

