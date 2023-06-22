More Rain Tonight. Trending Warmer with Scattered Showers and Storms Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain tonight - some heavy downpours along with areas of fog. As we move into Friday and this weekend, warmer temperatures with some scattered showers and storms. Friday, some breaks in the clouds, but some scattered showers and a few storms. Much the same, but warmer temperatures expected Saturday. Additional rain amounts of one to two inches expected through Saturday. Some localized higher amounts with any storm. Sunday the chance of rain is much lower. Early next week, turns even warmer, but an approaching cold front will bring more opportunities for scattered showers and storms. Some storms may turn strong to severe, ahead of the cold front Monday, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Tonight: More rain, some heavy downpours, areas of fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Clouds and sun, warm and humid with a scattered showers and thunderstorms - mainly PM and evening. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with most areas staying dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and muggy with mainly afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, shower or storm. Highs low 80s. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.