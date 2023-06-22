Advertise With Us
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seeing a bear in your yard can be a bit scary, let alone one with a disease.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says bears with mange have been spotted in central Virginia.

“Mange is a relatively contagious diseases. Basically, it’s a skin disease that’s caused by a very microscopic mite,” DWR Biologist David Kocka said.

Kocka says just about any mammal can pick up the mites and get an infestation or infection.

It’s not hard to tell if an animal is suffering from mange: “You generally be able to identify bear with it because it would be typically missing a lot of hair on its body. Oftentimes, you’ll see it initially on the face and the ears, but it can be missing hair just about any place on the body,” Kocka said.

Something you can do to stop the spread is to not have food outside that animals can get to.

“They see these bears, they look pathetic and all, ‘We ought to feed it.’ And that’s really the worst thing you can do,” Kocka said.

If you see a bear that may have mange, you can call the Wildlife Helpline at 855-571-9003

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

