Lucas Osada commits to UNC

Charlottesville’s Lucas Osada has cancelled his camp workouts, verbally committing to play football at North Carolina.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - This is the time of year when many high school athletes are showcasing themselves at college camps.

Lucas might have some of the strongest legs in Virginia, and his versatility has landed him a full scholarship.

Coach Mack Brow liked that Lucas could not only be his place kicker and kickoff man, but also Carolina’s punter.

“UNC noticed my ability to be able to do all three, and I think they’ll give me the opportunity to compete for all three,” Lucas said.

He has spend the last three seasons kicking at Woodberry Forest.

“If they wanted me to go out and kick a 60-yarder, I think I have the leg for it. I’ve hit as far as 67 in practice,” Lucas said.

He travels to Charlotte once a month to work with an elite kicking coach, who coaches a handful of NFL players.

With his college decision set, Lucas says he can now focus on his craft.

“Just be better than the year before,” he said. “I think I’ve gotten stronger and more smooth and consistent. If I can carry the consistency over into the season, every single stat should go up.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

