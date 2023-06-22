Cloudy, and cool, with scattered showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You’ll need the umbrella again today. Low pressure to our south will bring another round of scattered showers and cool temperatures. As the wind direction shifts to the south, humidity and heat will build Friday into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will develop Friday and Saturday, with limited rain chances Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy & cool, scattered showers, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Showers & fog, Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s....Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.