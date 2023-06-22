Cloudy, and cool, with scattered showers
Heat and humidity on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You’ll need the umbrella again today. Low pressure to our south will bring another round of scattered showers and cool temperatures. As the wind direction shifts to the south, humidity and heat will build Friday into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will develop Friday and Saturday, with limited rain chances Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy & cool, scattered showers, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Showers & fog, Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s....Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
