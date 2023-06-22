Another Rainy Repeat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This Thursday looks like a near repeat of Wednesday. Cooler temperatures, not even making it out of the 60′s, and more rain. Showers will continue throughout the afternoon and evening. A system to the south continues to usher in moisture from the Atlantic through the end of the week. Fortunately, temperatures will start to rise, becoming more seasonable, with some glimpses of sun, but storm chances increase. Sunday, we’ll get a break, with a mostly sunny day and a chance for a few showers to pass through, before a cold front brings more showers and storms. So far, severe weather is not expected, but make sure to check back for updates.

Today: Cool with showers. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Tonight: Cool with showers. Lows in the low 60′s.

Friday & Saturday: Warmer with showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday: Hot, showers, storms. Highs around 90.

Tuesday: Warm with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a chance for stray showers.

