Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle property tax deadline is June 26

Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
By Margaret Glass
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - The first half of personal property and real estate tax bills in Albemarle County are due Monday, June 26.

You can pay:

  • Online using a credit card, electronic check, or PayPal.
  • By mail: Instructions for payments by check are attached to your bill. If choosing to pay by mail, please be aware that there might be unexpected delivery delays from the post office. Tax payments postmarked by June 26, 2023 will be considered on-time.
  • By phone: 866-820-5450.
  • At the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road using the 24/7 automated payment kiosk using check, cash, or card.
  • At by dropping off: Use the drop boxes located in the parking lot at either the County Office Building (401 McIntire Road or 1600 5th Street Extended.) No cash accepted in drop boxes.
  • In-person, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., at the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA volunteers working with special-needs athletes
UVA Memorial to Enslaved Laborers
Summer students researching impact of slavery and race in Charlottesville
RHSPCA at maximum capacity on cats
Amtrak says ridership is at an all-time high.
Amtrak breaks ridership record in Virginia ahead of summer travel