Albemarle property tax deadline is June 26

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - The first half of personal property and real estate tax bills in Albemarle County are due Monday, June 26.

You can pay:

Online using a credit card, electronic check, or PayPal.

By mail: Instructions for payments by check are attached to your bill. If choosing to pay by mail, please be aware that there might be unexpected delivery delays from the post office. Tax payments postmarked by June 26, 2023 will be considered on-time.

By phone: 866-820-5450.

At the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road using the 24/7 automated payment kiosk using check, cash, or card.

At by dropping off: Use the drop boxes located in the parking lot at either the County Office Building (401 McIntire Road or 1600 5th Street Extended.) No cash accepted in drop boxes.

In-person, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., at the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road.

