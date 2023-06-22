Albemarle police searching for person of interest

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is searching for a person possibly connected to a deadly shooting.

Police responded to the Rio Hill Apartments in the 1600 block of Rio Hill Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, for a shots fired call. Officers say they found 46-year-old Laura DeLapp with a gunshot wound.

DeLapp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have named 33-year-old Jemarcus Devonte Butler as a person of interest in the homicide case. Butler is wanted on a felony capias for malicious wounding out of Lynchburg and for robbery out of New York.

Jemarcus Devonte Butler. Photo provided by ACPD (ACPD)

Anyone with information on Butler’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Leitch at 434-296-5807, or anonymously at CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org or 434-977-4000.

