Albemarle police searching for person of interest
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is searching for a person possibly connected to a deadly shooting.
Police responded to the Rio Hill Apartments in the 1600 block of Rio Hill Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, for a shots fired call. Officers say they found 46-year-old Laura DeLapp with a gunshot wound.
DeLapp was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have named 33-year-old Jemarcus Devonte Butler as a person of interest in the homicide case. Butler is wanted on a felony capias for malicious wounding out of Lynchburg and for robbery out of New York.
Anyone with information on Butler’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Leitch at 434-296-5807, or anonymously at CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org or 434-977-4000.
