Virginia Democrats hope to win back control of House

(FILE)
(FILE)(wdbj7)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia House Democrats hosted a press call Wednesday, June 21.

Legislators say there are some things at stake for voters in the commonwealth this November. They want to elect Democratic candidates, saying it is imperative for their party to take back the House of Delegates.

“The stakes are high, and I would say that they’re even higher than before, especially when it comes to abortion, guns, and protecting democracy,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring said.

