Titanic expert hopeful missing OceanGate submersible will be found

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Time is ticking in the frantic search to find the missing Titanic tourist submersible in the North Atlantic.

U.S. Coast Guard says the search has shifted to an area where noises have been detected both Tuesday and Wednesday. Their search now expanded to twice the size of Connecticut.

John Broadwater is friends with one of the five missing passengers on board OceanGate’s missing sub.

He knows first-hand what it’s like to be that deep underwater after making the trip himself 22 years ago, and now he’s hoping for the best possible outcome.

“It just brought the whole thing to life, you know it was kind of a story, but there it is. There’s where it happened, so it was very moving,” maritime archaeologist John Broadwater said.

It’s the trip of a lifetime to see the Titanic shipwreck.

“It was a little scary,” Broadwater said. “I have a little bit of claustrophobia, and the sub inside was really small, and you basically lie on a couch and look outside a porthole that’s 6 inches in diameter, so you got this tiny little view.”

Broadwater took a photo of the Titanic’s bow during his dive as an archaeological representative for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as part of “Titanic” director James Cameron’s expedition to the site in 2001.

“To have it go missing after that many dives to that depth, yeah, it was really a shock and quite a mystery,” Broadwater said.

He was on a different sub than OceanGate’s “Titan,” which disappeared with five people on board.

Now, he and other underwater explorers are holding their breath, hoping the sub with limited oxygen remaining is found soon.

“The logical thing would be to try to bang a signal out on the side of or on some metal object that you think would be heard through the water column for a long distance,” Broadwater said.

A race against time to find the passengers includes Broadwater’s friend Frenchman Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

The two worked on many projects together over the last several years.

“There’s a chance, with all the equipment that’s on its way out there, they would have the capability to find it in time,” said Broadwater. “I think they would probably have the capability, from what I know, to latch on to the sub and get it back onto the surface.”

However, the other possibility is something Broadwater hopes won’t happen.

“The sub is broken up, or a leak has developed, and there’s nobody alive down there, and I’m really hoping that won’t be the case,” Broadwater said.

When asked if he would ever dive back down, Broadwater says he absolutely would and is hopeful his friend and other passengers are found alive so they can tell their own stories.

Virginia Department of Historic Resources’ State Underwater Archaeologist Brendan Burke released the following statement on OceanGate’s submersible:

“The situation with the submersible Titan is growing more dire with each passing hour. Ocean exploration, especially extremely deep water exploration, includes inherent risks and fantastic rewards. The ocean floor contains many fascinating and important shipwrecks, such as Titanic, that deserve study and respect. Our thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families as the search for Titan continues. That so many countries and companies are assisting the search mission shows the international nature of oceanic sciences and research community. Some of the best assets in the world are deployed presently, and there is every reason for hope.”

