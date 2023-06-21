Preliminary report released on fatal Cessna crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report about the private jet that crashed in the Augusta County area.

A Cessna plane crashed June 4, killing three passengers and the pilot. The NTSB has been in charge of the investigation, and released its initial findings Wednesday, June 21.

It says air traffic control lost contact the Cessna 15 minutes after takeoff from Elizabethton, Tennessee. The jet flew over its destination airport on Long Island and turned southwest.

The jet was intercepted by fighter aircraft near D.C., and the pilot remained unresponsive to radio transmissions, overtake maneuvers, and flares.

The Cessna crashed about 25 minutes later.

Because the crash shattered the plane, investigators have not yet been able to recover a cockpit voice recorder.

