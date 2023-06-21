Nurses learning financial literacy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A financial leadership course is helping nursing students at UVA.

The course teaches cost effectiveness and how nurses will be able to advocate for their patients’ finances.

“I just encourage all nurses to understand the financial impact of what they’re doing so they can articulate it so that healthcare administrators can make the best decisions,” Richard Ridge with the UVA School of Nursing said.

