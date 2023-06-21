Advertise With Us
Nurses learning financial literacy

UVA School of Nursing (FILE)
UVA School of Nursing (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A financial leadership course is helping nursing students at UVA.

The course teaches cost effectiveness and how nurses will be able to advocate for their patients’ finances.

“I just encourage all nurses to understand the financial impact of what they’re doing so they can articulate it so that healthcare administrators can make the best decisions,” Richard Ridge with the UVA School of Nursing said.

