More Rounds of Rain and Cool into Thursday. Warmer Friday and Weekend with Storm Chances.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wet, cool and breezy start to Summer and this continues tonight. A slow-moving storm system to our southwest continues to bring us rain, as it pulls moisture off the Atlantic, it will slowly start to move north. Easterly winds, along with the clouds and rain, are holding the temperatures down as well, making it feel more like April than June.

As we move into the late week, still more daily chances for rain. Showers and still cool Thursday. Friday, a little warmer, with some breaks in the clouds, but some scattered showers and a few storms. Much the same, but warmer expected Saturday. Additional rain amounts of one to three inches expected through Saturday. Sunday may end up having the lowest rain risk. Early next week, turns warmer, but an approaching cold front will bring more opportunities for scattered showers and storms.

Tonight: More rain tapers to scattered showers, cool ad breezy. Lows 55-60.

Thursday: More showers, cloudy and cool. Highs 65-70. Lows low to mid 60s.

Friday: Clouds and sun, warm and humid with a scattered showers and thunderstorms - mainly PM and evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with most areas staying dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and muggy with a mainly afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, shower or storm. Highs low to mid 80s.

