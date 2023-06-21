More Rain Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the first day of summer, but you’ll want to grab an umbrella, and maybe a sweater. Conditions will be on the cooler side for the day, with well below average in the mid 60′s to lower 70′s, as well as breezy and rain. A southern low pressure system will continue to funnel in moisture and rain for the next few days. As we get into Friday, we’ll see an increased chance for thunderstorms. After a brief reprieve on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and a passing chance for a shower, another system moving in from the west will bring in another more showers and storms. Check back for updates.

Today: Cooler, rainy, breezy. Highs around 70.

Tonight: Cool, with rain and high winds. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Cool with showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Friday: Showers and chance for afternoon storms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Saturday: Showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a chance for a few stray showers. Highs around 90.

Monday: Showers and storms. Highs around 90.

Tuesday: Showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s.

