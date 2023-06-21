Louisa County Public Schools earns Innovative Practice Award from VA Board of Education

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is one of seven school districts in the state to receive the Innovative Practice Award from the Virginia Board of Education.

This honor recognizes how the division is going above and beyond to retain teachers.

You know, it’s exciting to be recognized for innovative practices and doing things ahead of the curve,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said.

Opening the Little Lions Learning Lab is one of the solutions Louisa County Public Schools created to fight the nationwide teacher shortage.

The learning lab provides childcare for division staff and at the same time provides opportunities for the next generation of teachers to learn.

“We really knew that we had to dig in and find innovative ways to tackle this problem. I’m so proud of this team and the work they’ve done,” Straley said.

Kenneth Bouwens with LCPS says the school has seen significant increases in the amount of students pursuing jobs in the education field after high school.

“Our high school students can get more hands-on experience working with children from ages three to five, and really the goal is to inspire them to be the next generation of teachers,” Bouwens said.

Assistant Superintendent for Administration Mike Pelloni says he’s very excited about the success rate.

Right now, 33 instructional assistants are in the program on the way to become certified teachers.

“We have an amazing partnership with Grand Canyon University, where we get discounted tuition and work with them with instructional assistants, as well as Louisa County high school students that want to become teachers,” Pelloni said.

Straley says the school district is very fortunate to have almost all vacancies filled for the upcoming school year with the help of this program.

