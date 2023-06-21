The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Haven in Charlottesville is mourning the loss of its day shelter manager.

Albemarle County Police responded just after 4:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting at Rio Hill on Tuesday, but The Haven was first to confirm that the victim was Laura DeLapp.

The Haven is closed so that staff can begin the grieving process.

In an e-mailed statement, The Haven says DeLapp made an impact on the community beyond just helping out with the day shelter.

“Those of us who had the privilege to know Laura are better people because we knew her, and Charlottesville is a better place because she was here,” Executive Director of The Haven Anna Mendez said.

Investigators have not said if the suspect is in custody. They have also not yet provided the suspect’s name or description.

The Haven says DeLapp leaves behind five children ages 8 to 17. Multiple fundraisers have been created to help support DeLapp’s children and her funeral costs.

Links to those fundraisers are available here and here.

