Greene County in need of dozens of teachers

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is in need of dozens of teachers for the upcoming school year.

Leaders are trying to get positions filled, and fast.

“We’re fighting the battle that all schools are fighting,” Assistant Superintendent Kyle Pursel said Wednesday, June 21. “What’s happening is there are more teacher openings than are licensed teachers coming out of college, and so that just creates an issue as we’re going along.”

Greene County Public Schools says it has more than 20 unfilled teacher positions across the district.

Superintendent Andrea Whitmarch is requesting authorization to hire to help get those spots filled quickly.

“By getting this authorization, if we were to have a good candidate today - and we check all the references and everything - we would be able to hire that candidate and provide them with the necessary requirements for hiring, say, by the end of this week, instead of waiting till mid-July to offer them a contract,” Pursel said.

Pursel says students have continued to be successful, despite the struggle of finding teachers.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we provide our students with the education and the support staff that they need to be successful,” he said.

