Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Eye to the sky

Cooler, then turning warmer and more humid
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -More liquid sunshine is on tap, as Summer officially arrives later this morning. We’ll see cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and steady rain. Our unsettled wet pattern will stick around the next few days. Meanwhile, Sunday may not be as wet, with only a stray shower chance. By the middle of next week, this current pattern will finally be moving out. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, rain & breezy, High: around 70

Tonight: Showers, breezy & foggy, Low: around 60

Thursday: Showers & thunder, High: upper 60s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Wet Wednesday and Cool Start to Summer
Soaking showers
Additional soaking showers
Widespread rain Wednesday