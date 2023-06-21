Eye to the sky
Cooler, then turning warmer and more humid
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -More liquid sunshine is on tap, as Summer officially arrives later this morning. We’ll see cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and steady rain. Our unsettled wet pattern will stick around the next few days. Meanwhile, Sunday may not be as wet, with only a stray shower chance. By the middle of next week, this current pattern will finally be moving out. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy, rain & breezy, High: around 70
Tonight: Showers, breezy & foggy, Low: around 60
Thursday: Showers & thunder, High: upper 60s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
