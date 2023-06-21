Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -More liquid sunshine is on tap, as Summer officially arrives later this morning. We’ll see cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and steady rain. Our unsettled wet pattern will stick around the next few days. Meanwhile, Sunday may not be as wet, with only a stray shower chance. By the middle of next week, this current pattern will finally be moving out. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, rain & breezy, High: around 70

Tonight: Showers, breezy & foggy, Low: around 60

Thursday: Showers & thunder, High: upper 60s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

