Charlottesville thanks nonprofit for its guidance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville High School student is sharing how a nonprofit is helping her work towards her dream.

City of Promise held a luncheon at the Ting Pavilion Wednesday, June 21.

“These are the success stories that our community needs to help close the achievement gap and to inspire young people to do their best,” City of Promise Executive Director Mary Coleman said Wednesday, June 21. “City of Promise provides academic support for youth and families in specific Charlottesville. And so, that’s anything from help with reading, preschool enrollment, coaching for academics, as well as support for parents and their self-sufficiency goals.”

Coleman says it takes an effort from the community as a whole to provide our future with the tools they need to succeed.

“There is not one single organization that can close the achievement gap, and that’s why we work with the schools, we work with other partners, so that we can strategize together around what individuals need,” Coleman said.

Briasia Booker, a senior at CHS, was one of the students helped by the nonprofit.

“City of Promise has been in my life since I was younger,” Booker said. “They’ve made me change my thinking and my views about school and going out and actually finishing my career.”

Now, with the help of the nonprofit, Booker is prusuing a career in cosmetology.

“My dream was always to be a cosmetologist,” she said. “They helped me see that I could be more and I can own my own business instead of working for someone else.”

