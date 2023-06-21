Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Bridgewater College honors fallen officers through student awards

John Painter and J.J. Jefferson
John Painter and J.J. Jefferson(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College honors fallen officers Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson and John Painter through student awards in their awards ceremony.

Starting this year, Bridgewater will open nominations for the award in the spring, and any member of the Bridgewater community can nominate a current student who embody the characteristics of the officers before their final call.

Leslie Frere, vice president of student life and the dean of students at Bridgewater College, said this award helps keep the legacy of the officers alive.

“Students who are really selfless about giving back to the community but also in a way that is really humble,” Frere said. “They’re not doing it for anything besides the love of their community. It’s really easy to see those qualities and characteristics come out.”

Frere said the award will help the campus remember the officers, even after the cycle of students completely change. She also said giving permanent recognition will keep the campus moving forward and enjoying the long-lasting memories of the two officers.

“Being able to shine a light on their names and the character traits that they themselves demonstrated and appreciated by others,” Frere said. “Making sure it’s an annual event, that’s one of the best ways to continue to honor them and the work they did here.”

Students and faculty receive a campus wide email in the beginning of the spring semester and a nomination committee decide on the winner of the award and present it to the student during Bridgewater’s annual award celebration.

The first student to receive the award was Emily Dell. A senior at Bridgewater College studying businesses administration and economics. She plans to pursue a career in forensic accounting following her graduation from Bridgewater.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

Amtrak says ridership is at an all-time high.
Amtrak breaks ridership record in Virginia ahead of summer travel
John Broadwater shares photos of dive to the Titanic in 2001.
Titanic expert hopeful missing OceanGate submersible will be found
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting
UVA Health
UVA Health researching ways to improve HIV care