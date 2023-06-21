AAA provides tips for planning your summer getaway during a busy travel season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This summer is one of the busiest in a long time, and AAA has some tips that could help your plans go a whole lot smoother.

“People have looked back over what we’ve been through over the past couple of years and said ‘I really want to get back to doing what I was doing pre-pandemic,’” AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “Some of the cruises and many of the summer cruises are selling out and making it a little bit harder to get some of the last minute deals.”

Last year, flexible schedules worked out better, but this year that may not be the case.

“Bookings for car rentals, hotels and sightseeing tours, interest in those alone is up almost 30% over what we saw back in 2022,” Dean said.

Airline tickets are rising for popular destinations, and Dean says that if possible, driving might be the better option.

“Those that are driving are probably paying about the same or maybe a little bit less if they’re traveling this year,” Dean said.

AAA says to keep in mind that passport processing is also taking longer than expected.

