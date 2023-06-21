2 Charlottesville shops to donate 10% of sales to Ronald McDonald House

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mudhouse Coffee Roasters on 10th Street in Charlottesville is hosting its first Benefit Day Thursday, June 22.

Ten percent of sales will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

Bowerbird Bakeshop, which share the space, will also be donating 10% of its sales.

“I just think if you have the ability to come out and help someone who is struggling in a way that we could never comprehend, why not?” Lindsey Simpkins with Mudhouse said.

The monthly Benefit Day initiative will be taking place for the next six months.

