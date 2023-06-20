Wet Wednesday and Cool Start to Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rounds of rain ahead. Wetter Wednesday and a cool start to Summer. A slow moving storm system to our southwest continues to bring us rain, as it pulls moisture off the Atlantic. Easterly winds, along with the clouds and rain, will hold the temperatures down as well.

More widespread rain expected Wednesday, along with breezy and cool conditions. Temperatures stuck in the 60s to near 70, roughly fifteen to twenty degrees below average for mid-June. So a cool start to Summer. The Summer Solstice occurs at 10:58 AM Wednesday.

Additional rain of one to four inches expected through Saturday. Some localized flooding could occur. Overall the severe storm weather risk is minimal. Warming Friday and this weekend, with some scattered showers and storms. Sunday may end up having the lowest rain risk.

Tonight: Cloudy, showers and drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Rain likely, cool and breezy. Highs 65-70. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, few storms. Highs low 70s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with most areas staying dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and muggy with a mainly afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 80s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, cooler, chance of showers or storm. Highs low 80s.

