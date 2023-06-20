UVA Health sharing medical knowledge with team from Zambia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A team from Zambia’s National Heart Hospital is at UVA Health for advanced care training.

“It’s exciting to be part of the process,” Sula Mazimba, an associate professor of medicine at UVA Health, said Tuesday, June 20. ”Being able to share some of this knowledge with the rest of the world, especially in areas where there is limited skill set, I think is key.”

Jane Kabwe and Joseph Chikuluma are part of the eight-person team from Zambia participating in this global health initiative.

“Being a new institution that is the National Heart Hospital, this kind of collaboration will help us to be able to even train others because their skill set really is needed and the more we train others the better,” Kabwe said.

They say Zambia has a high rate of Rheumatic Heart Disease in their country, and this training will help save lives.

“This is really going to improve the lives of many patients and increase the diagnostic services for pulmonary hypertension,” Chikuluma said.

UVA Health says doctors will learn multiple things in this traininig, including heart procedures, testing, and monitoring.

“We hope that some of those protocols can also be used in Zambia,” Mazimba said.

“We’re hopeful that this collaboration is putting us in the right direction,” Kabwe said.

