UVA Health holds webinar on prostate cancer recovery

UVA Health
By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health hosted a webinar on prostate cancer to inform people of the process from diagnosis to recovery.

Urology experts say 1 in 6 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer ant 2 to 3% of U.S. men die from it.

Risk counters include race, ethnicity, and family history.

Doctors say prostate cancer is slow-growing, so it’s important to take time to figure what treatment will work best for you.

“Don’t have surgery or radiation first without having an MRI. It is always covered by insurance and sometimes the biopsy misses something. Maybe it misses something really important that would change your mind about how treatmeant would go or what you would choose,” Doctor Kristen Greene said.

Doctors say staying on top of regular urology check-ups is important, especially if you’ve been diagnosed with prostate cancer before.

