Rivanna River Company offering 'Little Saturdays'

Rivanna River (FILE)
Rivanna River (FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna River Company is hosting Little Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, with proceeds helping the Rivanna Conservation Alliance.

“It’s totally free, no commitment, just come on down and see us at our best. We’ve got music, we’ve got yard games, volleyball, kayak, canoe,” Gabe Silver said.

The first Little Saturday was on June 14, and is set to run through the rest of the summer.

