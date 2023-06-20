Primary Day in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voting is underway across Virginia for primary elections.

We’re following these races:

Senate of Virginia – 11th District

Sally L. Hudson

R. Creigh Deeds

House of Delegates – 54th District

Katrina E. Callsen

David M. Norris

Bellamy W. Brown

House of Delegates – 55th District

Amy J. Laufer

Kellen J. Squire

Charlottesville City Council Member At Large – (3)

J. Lloyd Snook, III

Michael K. Payne

Robert F. “Bob” Fenwick, Jr.

Natalie Oschrin

Dashad L. Cooper

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Click here to look up where your polling station is.

Click here for information on same-day voting registration.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.