Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Primary Day in Virginia

"I Voted" sticker
"I Voted" sticker(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voting is underway across Virginia for primary elections.

We’re following these races:

Senate of Virginia – 11th District

  • Sally L. Hudson
  • R. Creigh Deeds

House of Delegates – 54th District

  • Katrina E. Callsen
  • David M. Norris
  • Bellamy W. Brown

House of Delegates – 55th District

  • Amy J. Laufer
  • Kellen J. Squire

Charlottesville City Council Member At Large – (3)

  • J. Lloyd Snook, III
  • Michael K. Payne
  • Robert F. “Bob” Fenwick, Jr.
  • Natalie Oschrin
  • Dashad L. Cooper

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Click here to look up where your polling station is.

Click here for information on same-day voting registration.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

Rivanna River (FILE)
Rivanna River Company offering ‘Little Saturdays’
Morning Rush: Virginia Primary Day Rundown
Ten wineries and eight craft vendors will be handing out their best products at the Museum of...
Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival this weekend
Horse Seizure in Shenandoah County.
Several malnourished horses seized from Mt. Jackson