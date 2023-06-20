Primary Day in Virginia
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voting is underway across Virginia for primary elections.
We’re following these races:
Senate of Virginia – 11th District
- Sally L. Hudson
- R. Creigh Deeds
House of Delegates – 54th District
- Katrina E. Callsen
- David M. Norris
- Bellamy W. Brown
House of Delegates – 55th District
- Amy J. Laufer
- Kellen J. Squire
Charlottesville City Council Member At Large – (3)
- J. Lloyd Snook, III
- Michael K. Payne
- Robert F. “Bob” Fenwick, Jr.
- Natalie Oschrin
- Dashad L. Cooper
Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Click here to look up where your polling station is.
Click here for information on same-day voting registration.
